World's highest-altitude solar power project connects to the grid in SW China’s Yunnan

Global Times) 15:59, December 24, 2024

The first phase of the Huaneng Nagu Photovoltaic Power Station, the world's highest-altitude solar power project, was officially linked to the state grid in the Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, located at an altitude exceeding 5,240 meters, China Huaneng Group Co announced, as China Group Media (CMG) reported on Tuesday.

The Huaneng Nagu Photovoltaic Power Station is a part of the Huaneng Lancang River integrated clean energy base. It is situated in the high-altitude, frigid, and uninhabited region of Deqen County, Deqen Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. Covering 1,900 mu (126.67 hectares) at elevations between 4,800 and 5,300 meters, the first phase includes 32 photovoltaic array zones with around 200,000 dual-glass bifacial panels, with a total installed capacity of 100 megawatts, according to CMG.

The project encountered severe challenges posed by the harsh high-altitude environment, including freezing temperatures and difficult terrain. The construction team overcame technical hurdles such as building on marshland and glacial debris, improving photovoltaic panel efficiency in heavy frost, and ensuring insulation performance of high-altitude equipment. These initiatives set a replicable benchmark and offered an invaluable experience for future ultra-high-altitude solar projects in China.

"Yunnan's plateau offers excellent sunlight conditions, enabling highly efficient and cost-effective solar power generation. With advanced and globally leading technology, China continues to lead in photovoltaic advancements globally," Lin Boqiang, director of the China Center for Energy Economics Research at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Tuesday.

China's photovoltaic industry has rapidly expanded its capability to construct world-class solar facilities. We are dedicated to further advancing these projects in the coming years, according to Lin.

"However, the infrastructure and power generation stability of China's solar projects still require significant enhancement. Delivering power efficiently to end consumers remains a critical priority for future initiatives," Lin added.

