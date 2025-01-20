Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County busy with production for orders

13:11, January 20, 2025

A staff member works at the cashmere yarn production workshop of a cashmere products manufacturer in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays. Qinghe County is a renowned cashmere raw material processing and distribution center, cashmere spinning base and an important production and marketing base of cashmere products in China. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member arranges cashmere clothes at the exhibition hall of a cashmere products manufacturer in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays. Qinghe County is a renowned cashmere raw material processing and distribution center, cashmere spinning base and an important production and marketing base of cashmere products in China. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member sells cashmere clothes via live-streaming at a store in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays. Qinghe County is a renowned cashmere raw material processing and distribution center, cashmere spinning base and an important production and marketing base of cashmere products in China. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member introduces cashmere sweaters to a customer at the exhibition hall of a cashmere products manufacturer in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays. Qinghe County is a renowned cashmere raw material processing and distribution center, cashmere spinning base and an important production and marketing base of cashmere products in China. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A staff member organizes products for sale in the live broadcast base of a cashmere products manufacturer in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays. Qinghe County is a renowned cashmere raw material processing and distribution center, cashmere spinning base and an important production and marketing base of cashmere products in China. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Staff members examine the quality of cashmere clothes at a cashmere products manufacturer in Qinghe County, Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Cashmere products manufacturers in Qinghe County are busy with production for orders before the upcoming Spring Festival holidays. Qinghe County is a renowned cashmere raw material processing and distribution center, cashmere spinning base and an important production and marketing base of cashmere products in China. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

