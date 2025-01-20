Various activities held across China to welcome upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:03, January 20, 2025

People take part in a dragon dance rehearsal in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Children try dragon dance at a kindergarten in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

Citizens take part in a riddle game during an event celebrating the upcoming Spring Festival in Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Hu Xiaofei/Xinhua)

Children select Spring Festival decorations at a supermarket in Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy a molten iron fireworks show while taking bamboo rafts on the Gongshui River in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Calligraphers write Spring Festival couplets for tourists during an event celebrating the upcoming Spring Festival in Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Liang Zidong/Xinhua)

Children try lion dance at a kindergarten in Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Shi Yalei/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance during an event celebrating the upcoming Spring Festival at Caijie Village in Huzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Yao Haixiang/Xinhua)

Customers select Spring Festival decorations at a supermarket in Xinle City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Jia Minjie/Xinhua)

People select Spring Festival decorations at a market in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Yuan Fuhong/Xinhua)

Citizens select Spring Festival decorations at a market in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

A customer selects Spring Festival decorations at a market in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 17, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

Citizens shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in north China's Tianjin, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Du Penghui/Xinhua)

Children select Spring Festival decorations at a market in Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 18, 2025. Various activities were held across the country to welcome the upcoming Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 29 this year. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

