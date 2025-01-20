Yangon's Chinatown to host festive market for Spring Festival celebration

Xinhua) 09:37, January 20, 2025

YANGON, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Chinatown of Yangon, Myanmar will host a seven-day festive market to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, an official from the organizing committee told Xinhua on Saturday.

"The festive market aims to preserve the tradition of celebrating the Chinese New Year and to mark its recognition as an official public holiday in Myanmar," the official said.

Starting in 2025, the Myanmar government officially recognized the Chinese New Year as a public holiday.

The festive market event will feature lion and dragon dances, various entertainment programs, children's playgrounds, photo shoot areas, and numerous sales booths, he said.

The event will be open from Jan. 25 to 31, the official added. The Chinese New Year 2025, or the Year of the Snake, falls on Jan. 29 this year.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)