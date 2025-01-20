Feature: Italian man embarks on first Chinese Spring Festival journey

Xinhua) 09:59, January 20, 2025

Giacomo Bechini plays with his cat at home in Florence, Italy, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

FLORENCE, Italy, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- For Giacomo Bechini, a 29-year-old web designer of Florence, Italy, this year's Chinese Spring Festival is more than a holiday - it's a chance to deepen his connection with his wife's homeland and immerse himself in traditions he's long been eager to experience.

Married to Li Hui, a Chinese livestreaming professional, Bechini has spent years cultivating a passion for Chinese culture. "She gave me a love for the culture, and we decided this year would be the perfect time to go to China and celebrate the Spring Festival with her family," Bechini said, his excitement palpable.

The couple began their romance in Florence four years ago, and got married in June 2024. Since then, Bechini has embraced learning about China, stocking their home with Chinese language books and culture materials. Now, he is ready for his first visit to the country, a 22-day trip thanks to China's 30-day visa-free policy.

Bechini plans to start the journey in Beijing, visiting iconic landmarks like the Forbidden City and the Temple of Heaven. From there, he will travel to Qinhuangdao, a coastal city in north China's Hebei Province, for a family reunion and explore the Chinese seaside he's always been curious about. Stops in Hefei, Anhui Province, and Shanghai, where he hopes to witness the cutting-edge technologies he's read about, round out his itinerary.

"I'm amazed by China's technological advancements," Bechini said. "It's going to be incredible to see them in person." He is also eager to test out the basic Chinese he has been learning.

The couple plans to document their journey in China on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, or "Red Note." "We're excited to blog about this trip," Bechini beamed. "It will be amazing to share my first experience in China with others."

Bechini has also been preparing for the cultural highlights of the Spring Festival. "I've learned that dumplings are an essential part of the New Year dinner, and I can't wait to try them," he told Xinhua with undisguised enthusiasm. Exploring vibrant markets filled with traditional Chinese foods is also high on his must-do list.

His fascination with the Chinese Lunar Calendar, which ties the Spring Festival to the moon's phases and solar year, has added another layer of appreciation for the holiday.

"It's incredible how the Spring Festival is tied to a different calendar. I've been learning about its symbolic meanings and how the festivities last for a whole week," he explained.

Reflecting on the importance of sharing Chinese traditions globally, Bechini noted the Chinese Spring Festival is part of the world's intangible cultural heritage. "This is a moment where we can all learn and discover more about a country with so much history and meaning."

As he prepares to board his flight to Beijing, Bechini is filled with excitement and anticipation. "I hope this journey inspires others to connect with Chinese culture," he said with a smile.

This photo taken in June, 2024 shows Giacomo Bechini and his wife Li Hui at their wedding site in Italy. (Xinhua)

Giacomo Bechini speaks during an interview with Xinhua at home in Florence, Italy, Jan. 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Ren Yaoting)

