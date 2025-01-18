2025 Toronto Woodworking Show kicks off in Canada
People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A man looks at a woodcarving during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A woodcarver shows a carved wooden hat during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A woman looks at woodcarvings during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People look at wood carving tools during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
A carved wooden owl is seen during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Canada's Liberal Party to choose new leader on March 9
- Fox host Jesse Watters tells Ontario Premier it is 'a privilege' to be taken over by the US
- Canada to hit back if Trump follows through on tariff threat: Trudeau
- Canadian PM dismisses Trump's idea to merge Canada into U.S.
- Canadian PM to step down while opposition complains "nothing has changed"
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.