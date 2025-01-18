2025 Toronto Woodworking Show kicks off in Canada

Xinhua) 09:58, January 18, 2025

People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man looks at a woodcarving during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woodcarver shows a carved wooden hat during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A woman looks at woodcarvings during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People look at wood carving tools during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A carved wooden owl is seen during the 2025 Toronto Woodworking Show in Mississauga, the Greater Toronto Area, Canada, on Jan. 17, 2025. With top exhibitors, hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, unique products and more, the annual event is held here from Friday to Sunday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)