Canadian PM to step down while opposition complains "nothing has changed"

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the third Business Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, April 13, 2018. (XinhuaXu Rui)

"I intend to resign as party leader and as prime minister after the party selects its next leader through a robust, nationwide competitive process. Last night, I asked the president of the Liberal Party to begin that process," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

OTTAWA, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday morning he is stepping down after a party race while the opposition leader complained that nothing has changed.

Giving a speech outside his home at Rideau Cottage, Trudeau said he will stay on as Prime Minister until his successor is chosen.

"This country deserves a real choice in the next election, and it has become clear to me that if I am having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election," Trudeau said.

The prime minister said Governor General Mary Simon had granted his request to prorogue Parliament until March 24.

"Nothing has changed," federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on his social media, questioning what has changed with Trudeau's announcement.

"Every Liberal MP and Leadership contender supported everything Trudeau did for 9 years, and now they want to trick voters by swapping in another Liberal face to keep ripping off Canadians for another 4 years," said Poilievre, the official opposition leader.

Trudeau is facing a revolt within his caucus and dismal public opinion polls, which indicate that his party is likely to be swept from power by Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives in an election, according to local media.

