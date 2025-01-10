Canada's Liberal Party to choose new leader on March 9

January 10, 2025

OTTAWA, Jan. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Liberal Party of Canada announced Thursday that the nationwide race to choose the next leader of the party will conclude on March 9.

"After a robust and secure nationwide process, the Liberal Party of Canada will choose a new leader on March 9," said Sachit Mehra, president of the Liberal Party of Canada.

According to a statement issued by the party, the new leader will be announced on the same day.

The cut-off date to become a registered Liberal and be eligible to vote in the leadership race will be Jan. 27, and the party must publicly post the registration procedures for a leadership vote 27 days before the date of the vote, said the statement.

A leadership contestant must declare his/her participation in the race by Jan. 23, it added.

The National Board updated the requirements for becoming and maintaining status as a registered Liberal, including a minimum age requirement of 14 years old. A registered Liberal must be a Canadian citizen, have status under the Indian Act, or be a permanent resident of Canada, the statement said.

Several cabinet insiders, including Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon, have said they are considering the chance.

Former central banker Mark Carney, former Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, former B.C. Premier Christy Clark and House Leader Karina Gould are said to take part in the contests, too.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc said on Wednesday that he will not be a candidate in the upcoming race, and that with Canada at a crucial juncture in its relationship with the United States, he wants to focus on his job in the cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday he was stepping down and would stay on as prime minister until his successor is chosen.

Governor General Mary Simon has prorogued the parliament until March 24, giving the new prime minister 15 days to make the transition.

