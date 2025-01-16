China warns public against overseas job scams amid rising cases of fraud

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has issued a notice urging the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudulent overseas job offers which turned out to be cross-border fraud schemes.

The notice follows an increase in appeals for help from families of victims who were lured abroad, subsequently lost contact and became trapped in criminal activities.

Local public security agencies have been instructed to conduct thorough investigations into these cases, the ministry said, adding that efforts are being made to rescue stranded individuals and ensure their safe return.

The ministry warned of deceptive tactics used by overseas fraud syndicates, which often promise high-paying jobs, free meals and accommodations, or other enticing offers. Once victims are lured overseas, they may be illegally detained and coerced into participating in telecom and internet fraud schemes, it added.

Families dealing with cases of missing or trapped relatives abroad are advised to report to local police and seek assistance through official channels, including Chinese diplomatic missions, the ministry added.

Public security authorities will continue their high-pressure crackdown on cross-border telecom and internet fraud, with a particular focus on emerging fraud hubs such as Myawaddy in Myanmar, said the ministry.

The ministry pledged efforts to strengthen international law enforcement cooperation, further safeguarding the safety, property and legitimate rights and interests of the people.

