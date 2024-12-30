Home>>
China prosecutes 39 members of major telecom fraud gangs in northern Myanmar
(Xinhua) 13:31, December 30, 2024
HANGZHOU, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- A total of 39 members of major criminal groups based in northern Myanmar were prosecuted in China on Monday for telecom fraud and other crimes targeting civilians in China.
The suspects, including Mg Myin Shaunt Phyin and Ma Thiri Maung, face charges of fraud, intentional homicide, intentional injury, illegal detention, operating casinos, drug trafficking, and organizing prostitution.
The case was filed to a local court in Wenzhou, a coastal city in east China's Zhejiang Province.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese authorities strengthen cooperation to fight trans-border telecom fraud
- 240 gambling, fraud suspects repatriated to China in joint operation
- China to enforce tougher measures against telecom fraud
- China intensifies efforts to combat telecom fraud during summer campaign
- 307 telecom fraud suspects handed over to China from Myanmar
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.