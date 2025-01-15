Chinese procuratorates further promote campaign against cross-border wire fraud

Xinhua, January 15, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese procuratorial authorities will further promote a targeted campaign against cross-border wire fraud as a major task for year 2025, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

Procuratorial organs will further promote the law-based governance of cyberspace, and cooperate with public security and other relevant authorities to crack down on telecom and cyber fraud, especially cross-border fraudulent schemes, said the SPP at a conference on Monday.

The SPP pledged efforts to further promote the campaign to tackle wire fraud in northern Myanmar, a region plagued by such illegal activities, and to tackle every single link and the root cause of these crimes.

The SPP also urged efforts to combat activities infringing on citizens' personal information via internet, cyber violence and other related crimes in accordance with the law.

