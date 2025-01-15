Chinese automaker SAIC Motor launches new electric models in Israel

JERUSALEM, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carmaker SAIC Motor launched sales of three new electric models in Israel on Tuesday, as announced by Israel's dealership Auto Chen at a launch event in the coastal city of Herzliya.

The three models are the Maxus Dana V1, V70, and V90, also known as the eDeliver 5, eDeliver 7, and eDeliver 9, respectively.

Maxus, a commercial and passenger vehicle manufacturer, is currently a wholly owned subsidiary of SAIC Motor.

The Maxus brand, since its debut in the Israeli market in 2021, has offered several electric models, including Euniq 5 minivan, SUV Euniq 6, EV30 light van, and Mifa 7 and Mifa 9 minivans, alongside the diesel-powered V80 light van.

According to data published by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association earlier this month, Chinese brands led overall car sales in Israel in 2024, with over 63,000 units sold.

The Atto 3, an electric subcompact crossover from China's BYD Auto, became the top-selling car in Israel, with 10,607 units sold. BYD Auto also secured the top position in Israel's electric vehicle (EV) market by selling 16,690 units across six models.

Overall, Chinese automakers captured 68.69 percent of Israel's EV market for 2024.

