Home>>
China's auto output, sales both reach new heights in 2024
(Xinhua) 17:28, January 13, 2025
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sector hit a new milestone in 2024, with both production and sales exceeding 31 million units, industry data showed on Monday.
Total auto output reached 31.282 million units last year, up 3.7 percent compared with the 2023 level, while sales rose 4.5 percent year on year to top 31.436 million units, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).
New energy vehicles posted record performance, with both production and sales exceeding 10 million units for the first time and accounting for over 40 percent of total sales, according to the CAAM.
Last year, the country exported 5.859 million vehicles, surging 19.3 percent year on year, the data showed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
- Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
Related Stories
- From humanoid robots to flying cars, Chinese automakers soar into future industries
- China's NEV industry performance review
- Sales of iconic Chinese car brand Hongqi hit record high in 2024
- China-made electric pickup truck sales soar by 58% from Jan-Nov
- NEVs should account for no less than 30% of official vehicle procurement: China’s Finance Ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.