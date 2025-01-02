Sales of iconic Chinese car brand Hongqi hit record high in 2024

CHANGCHUN, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- Hongqi, a car brand under China's leading automaker FAW Group Co., Ltd., saw its annual sales volume exceed 400,000 units for the first time in 2024.

Hongqi sales figures reached a record of 411,777 units last year, representing an increase of 17.4 percent compared with the previous year and marking positive growth for seven consecutive years, according to the company on Wednesday.

Notably, new energy vehicle sales soared to 115,000 units -- up 43.7 percent.

Hongqi, meaning red flag, is China's iconic sedan brand. Established in 1958, the brand has seen its vehicles used in parades to mark national celebrations.

Its producer, FAW Group, was founded in 1953 in the northeastern city of Changchun, Jilin Province, which is regarded as the cradle of China's auto industry.

In 2024, the group achieved a total vehicle sales volume of 3.2 million units, with revenue exceeding 550 billion yuan (76.5 billion U.S. dollars).

