Interview: Chinese automakers' investments to benefit Türkiye, says scholar

Xinhua) 09:19, December 18, 2024

ISTANBUL, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese automakers' investments in Türkiye will benefit the country in terms of joint production and technology transfer, Prof. Ali Merthan Dundar, director of Asia-Pacific Research Center of Ankara University, has said.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Dundar said some Chinese automakers have invested in Türkiye, while others are closely monitoring the Turkish market for possible future opportunities. These investments will strengthen mutual recognition and understanding of each other, he added.

Last month, the Second Meeting of the China-Türkiye Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee was held in Beijing. Co-chaired by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, the meeting was organized for the first time in eight years.

During the meeting, Simsek said Türkiye aims to strengthen cooperation with China in the fields of industry, digital and green transformation, transport, culture, and health, reaffirming Türkiye's support for the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Dundar said the meeting marked an important milestone in advancing bilateral trade and investment relations.

"Looking at the figures over the years, we can see that the number of Chinese companies in Türkiye has increased. According to the 2024 data, over 1,200 Chinese companies are investing in our country," Dundar said, adding that there could also be an increase in investments from prominent Turkish companies in China.

The trade partnership between the two countries in 2024 will significantly benefit both the Turkish and Chinese economies, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)