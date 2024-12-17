Hydrogen-based auto panel production line put into operation in north China

SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A hydrogen-based production line for steel auto panels in north China's Hebei Province was put into operation on Monday, according to local steel industry leader HBIS Group Co., Ltd.

HBIS claims the production line is the first of its kind in the world. It has the capacity to manufacture 1.5 million tonnes of high-end, eco-friendly and low-carbon auto panel materials annually.

Hydrogen metallurgy is a steel-making process that utilizes hydrogen instead of coal, which significantly reduces carbon dioxide emissions.

By partnering with such automakers as BMW and Great Wall Motor, HBIS aims to build a green, low-carbon supply chain for the sector while leading a collective reduction in carbon emissions through cooperation between the steel and auto industries, the company says.

China is committed to the "dual carbon" goal of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and attaining carbon neutrality by 2060.

