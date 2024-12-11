Home>>
China's auto sector posts strong growth in November
(Xinhua) 15:22, December 11, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's auto production rose 11.1 percent year on year in November, while sales climbed 11.7 percent from one year earlier, industrial data showed on Wednesday.
In the first 11 months of 2024, auto production exceeded 27.9 million units, up 2.9 percent year on year, while sales expanded 3.7 percent to 27.94 million units, according to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
