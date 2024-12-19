Audi-FAW NEV production base in China begins mass production

CHANGCHUN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd., a cooperation project between Audi and China's leading automaker FAW, commenced mass production of all-electric models in northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday.

As the German luxury carmaker's first production base for purely electric vehicles in China, it boasts a planned annual production capacity of over 150,000 vehicles.

The production base incorporates the entire value chain of automotive production and is equipped with a press shop, body shop, paint shop and vehicle assembly.

"With the start of production at Audi FAW NEV company, we are upholding our commitment to the Chinese market and taking a significant step forward in our electrification strategy," said Gernot D llner, CEO of Audi AG.

"The models produced here will play a crucial role in our local portfolio and strengthen our position in this key market," D llner added.

Cooperating with FAW Group Co., Ltd., the Audi FAW NEV project broke ground in June 2022 in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun.

