Audi-FAW NEV production base in China begins mass production
CHANGCHUN, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd., a cooperation project between Audi and China's leading automaker FAW, commenced mass production of all-electric models in northeast China's Jilin Province on Tuesday.
As the German luxury carmaker's first production base for purely electric vehicles in China, it boasts a planned annual production capacity of over 150,000 vehicles.
The production base incorporates the entire value chain of automotive production and is equipped with a press shop, body shop, paint shop and vehicle assembly.
"With the start of production at Audi FAW NEV company, we are upholding our commitment to the Chinese market and taking a significant step forward in our electrification strategy," said Gernot D llner, CEO of Audi AG.
"The models produced here will play a crucial role in our local portfolio and strengthen our position in this key market," D llner added.
Cooperating with FAW Group Co., Ltd., the Audi FAW NEV project broke ground in June 2022 in the northeastern Chinese city of Changchun.
