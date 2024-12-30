China-made electric pickup truck sales soar by 58% from Jan-Nov

13:20, December 30, 2024 By Yin Yeping

Sales of China-made electric pickup trucks nationwide soared by 58 percent year-on-year from January to November, according to a report released by Cui Dongshu, secretary general of the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), on Sunday, illustrating the new potential of electric pickup trucks in the domestic and overseas markets.

In November, sales of electric pickup trucks reached 1,300 units, a year-on-year increase of 63 percent, showing a better trend than that of fuel pickup trucks, the report said.

Electric pickup trucks are finding more of a foothold in the countryside than in cities, the report found. This year, the domestic sales proportion of electric pickup trucks in county and township markets has continued to show strong growth compared to last year, "effectively offsetting the decline in the pickup truck market in domestic cities," Cui told the Global Times on Sunday.

The pickup truck market directly reflects the development of small private business owners. Represented by Great Wall Motors, the pickup truck market has become a pioneer in the recovery of the auto market after the pandemic, the study report said.

With the increasing opportunities for self-driving and outdoor activities, more people are choosing to travel with pickup trucks, said the report.

In terms of exports, China-made pickup trucks, including electric models, have also shown a strong performance, with great potential for development, per the CPCA's report.

From January to November 2024, pickup truck exports accounted for 45 percent of total pickup truck sales, reaching 43 percent in November 2024, according to the study report.

In November alone, pickup truck exports reached 18,600 units, a year-on-year increase of 30 percent.

Given the strong export trend, Cui said that he has high expectations for the potential of China-made electric pickup trucks in the overseas market, particularly in neighboring Southeast Asian countries as the region pursues green transformation.

With the growing popularity of Tesla's Cybertruck in the global market, electric pickup trucks are increasingly catering to global consumer needs, according to the report. China-made electric pickup trucks are taking an active approach in expanding the overseas market.

In late October, Chinese carmaker Geely's new energy electric pickup brand Radar held a product launch conference in Bangkok. The launch marks not only the entry of China's first fully electric pickup into the Thai market but also the debut of the first fully electric pickup in Thailand, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

"Against this backdrop, China's electric pickup market is gaining momentum, progressing and expanding steadily in domestic and overseas markets," Cui said, projecting that in the future, there will be more China-made electric pickup trucks launched to meet domestic and overseas market demand.

