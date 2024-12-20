Home>>
China urges EU to advance EV price commitment talks
(Xinhua) 09:44, December 20, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the European Union (EU) will take concrete steps as soon as possible to jointly advance consultations on a price commitment plan for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.
Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question on the progress of the consultations.
He noted that China always stands for the resolution of trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and has been doing its utmost in the price commitment talks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Collaboration with Asian supply chains accelerates the growth of Europe's EV battery industry
- China's new-energy passenger car sales surge in November
- Domestic automakers meet annual sales targets in advance by November; BYD's year-to-date sales top some brands' global sales
- China releases latest NEV catalogue eligible for purchase tax exemption
- China-EU price commitment talks continue, show progress: commerce ministry
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.