China urges EU to advance EV price commitment talks

Xinhua) 09:44, December 20, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China hopes that the European Union (EU) will take concrete steps as soon as possible to jointly advance consultations on a price commitment plan for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference in response to a question on the progress of the consultations.

He noted that China always stands for the resolution of trade frictions through dialogue and consultation, and has been doing its utmost in the price commitment talks.

