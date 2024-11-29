China-EU price commitment talks continue, show progress: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:36, November 29, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 28 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) have made progress in their consultations on a price commitment plan for Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), and talks are still ongoing, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The remarks were made by ministry spokesperson, He Yadong, at a press conference. He noted that various sectors in both China and the EU are looking forward to a proper resolution of the EU's anti-subsidy case involving Chinese EVs.

Building on an existing principled consensus, technical teams from both sides have engaged in intensive consultations and have made some progress thanks to their hard work, the spokesperson confirmed.

China hopes that the two sides will work in the same direction and address each other's legitimate concerns in a pragmatic and balanced manner, according to the spokesperson.

Both sides should also meet the expectations of various sectors and jointly advance consultations toward positive outcomes, He added.

