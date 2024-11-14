China's annual NEV output tops 10 million units: report

China's annual production of new energy vehicles (NEVs) has surpassed 10 million units for the first time, making China the first country globally to achieve this milestone, CCTV News reported on Thursday.

The report, citing data from industry group China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said the benchmark was reached on Thursday morning, surpassing the annual output of 9.59 million NEV units in 2023.

This milestone also establishes China as the first country worldwide to reach such an output milestone for NEV, leaving other countries in the rearview mirror.

China started tracking NEV sales and output data in 2013, with 18,000 units produced that year. By 2018, China's NEV output reached 1 million units annual NEV output exceeded 5 million by 2022.

With a month and a half remaining in the year, automotive sector experts project that China’s total NEV output will exceed 12 million units by the year-end, according to the CCTV News report.

