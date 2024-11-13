Swiss importers embrace Chinese EVs for adaptable, affordable options

People view a car developed by Chinese manufacturer MG Motor at the Auto Zurich 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland, Nov. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Lian Yi)

ZURICH, Switzerland, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining popularity among Swiss importers and consumers with their adaptable and affordable products.

At Switzerland's largest motor show Auto Zurich 2024, which concluded Sunday, 70 brands showcased their latest models and technologies to over 64,000 visitors. Among them were Chinese automakers Dongfeng Motor Corporation, Leapmotor, MG and JAC Motors.

"I will certainly take buying a Chinese EV into consideration as the products are so inviting," said local consumer Hans Affeltranger. He added that Chinese EVs provide outstanding quality at competitive prices, posing a strong alternative to European brands.

ADAPTABLE, AFFORDABLE

Patrick Von Bachelle, Swiss importer of Leapmotor, believes that Chinese electric vehicles are leading in the market, pushing the entire industry forward.

"The technology and the affordability of the cars are two major advantages," he said, praising Chinese EVs' design, comfort, and battery range.

Sergio Kaufmann, importer of Dongfeng Motor, echoed this sentiment, saying that Chinese EVs are "very well-built with exceptional batteries" and Chinese manufacturers are "very adaptable and professional."

Kaufmann praised the adaptability of Dongfeng EVs to Switzerland's challenging climate, particularly their performance in winter.

He credited China's complex geography for the comprehensive testing of these vehicles. "People in Switzerland have specific requirements for driving on icy mountain roads. ... Thanks to the diverse geography and climate in China, Chinese EVs have been well tested and proven in various extreme conditions."

Dongfeng Motor started selling EVs in Switzerland more than a year ago, and now operating through 10 Swiss dealers, and the number will be increased to 25, according to Kaufmann.

"Sales data for the past 23 months was quite strong," he said, noting that 40 cars were sold in the last few days.

Leapmotor just launched its EVs in Switzerland on Friday and already has 20 local dealers. Bachelle said that the free trade agreement between China and Switzerland has fostered government support for Chinese EVs.

The high quality of Leapmotor's products has appealed to Swiss consumers, who are "very curious, yet critical," said Bachelle. "The Swiss customers are very excited to test drive and try it out. And this is what's going to happen in the next couple of months."

FACILITATING GREEN TRANSITION

The entry of these brands will help Switzerland shift toward affordable sustainable mobility, said Bachelle.

Kaufmann said Chinese EVs play an important role in achieving zero emissions and sustainable development, especially in protecting the environment and maintaining tourism resources.

"In Switzerland, tourism is very important and we have to take care of the environment. Thus zero emission is very important," said Kaufmann.

"I am looking forward to enhancing long-term cooperation with Chinese automaker Dongfeng Motor," he said. "We will be very successful in selling these products."

