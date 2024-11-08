China, EU engage in intensive consultations on EV tariffs

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the European Union (EU) are currently engaged in intensive consultations on the specific details of the price commitment plan on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

MOC spokesperson He Yongqian made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday in response to a question regarding the EU's imposition of tariffs on electric vehicles from China.

The EU technical team arrived in Beijing on Nov. 2 and the consultations between the two sides follow the principles of "pragmatism and balance," He said.

While announcing the imposition of tariffs on Oct. 29, the European side said it will continue with the price commitment consultations with the Chinese side.

Following a video-link discussion on Oct. 25 between Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and European Commission Executive Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, both sides have reiterated their political will to resolve differences through dialogue and clarified their commitment to making price commitment the solution to address the EU's anti-subsidy case against EVs from China.

