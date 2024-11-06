China's import expo offers vast opportunities for global NEV players, highlighting nation's openness vs Western protectionism

10:28, November 06, 2024 By Yin Yeping ( Global Times

Foreign carmakers have flocked to the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, which is being held in Shanghai from Tuesday to Sunday. They've put their latest models on display, mainly in the new-energy vehicle (NEV) sector, which has been booming as the nation embraces a green transformation.

Several carmakers, which are all among the leading industry players, affirmed with the Global Times at the expo on Tuesday their expectations for deeper partnerships with Chinese companies in the NEV field while strengthening their commitment to the vast Chinese market.

Honda China has participated in the CIIE for seven consecutive years. As a mobility company offering a wide range of products across various fields, Honda China is showcasing its cars, motorcycles, outboard motors, and other products at the expo.

"We are expanding our presence in the Chinese market by building two NEV plants this year," an employee of Honda China told the Global Times on Tuesday. In October, the Dongfeng Honda NEV plant in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, officially began operations, while the GAC Honda NEV plant in Guangzhou is expected to commence production by the end of this year.

The Ye brand, which is the company's next-generation NEV series for China, designed by a young Chinese research and development (R&D) team, will be produced at these new plants, according to the company.

"China is a global leader in electrification and intelligent technologies," the employee said, noting that Honda is accelerating its related business development and actively strengthening cooperation with Chinese companies.

Honda aims to speed up the development of its products and technologies, and adopting advanced Chinese technologies and resources is an important way to achieve this, the employee said.

Honda is just an example of the active participation of many foreign carmakers in the expo. As a consistent participant for seven consecutive years, Volvo Cars, located in Shanghai's Jiading industrial zone, is showcasing several flagship models at the expo, highlighting the company's latest advancements in electrification and sustainability, the Global Times learned from the company at the event.

Among them are the Nordic ultra-luxury all-electric MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle), the Volvo EM90, and the intelligent Nordic all-electric sport utility vehicle, along with other electric models.

A Volvo representative said that the automotive section of the CIIE is not only a platform for car brands to unveil their latest products, but also an important stage for global automotive groups to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovative concepts.

"The CIIE serves as a vital venue for fostering collaboration and advancing innovation within the global automotive industry," the representative said.

Volvo Cars remains committed to its electrification journey and will continue to increase investments in sustainability, according to the company.

German car conglomerate Volkswagen Group China underscored its commitment to the Chinese market at this year's CIIE with six pure electric models from the Volkswagen brand, Audi and Porsche, which are tailored for the Chinese market, and the iconic Porsche 911 Turbo (930).

"The Volkswagen Group is fully committed to China, the powerhouse of the global automotive industry. We have a clear ambition to maintain our position as the leading international car manufacturer in China, and thus, we will continue to invest and innovate to meet the evolving needs of Chinese customers," said Oliver Blume, chairman of the board of Volkswagen AG, in a press release the company sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.

Volkswagen Group is expanding its site in Hefei, East China's Anhui Province, into a state-of-the-art production, development, and innovation hub, while also focusing on partnerships with Chinese high-tech companies, according to the company.

In addition to foreign carmakers, a Chinese industry player is showcasing its latest product in partnership with a foreign partner at the expo.

Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving technology company, has teamed up with its strategic partner Toyota to jointly develop and produce the all-electric Platinum 4X Robotaxi concept car, which has become a highlight in the automotive hall at the expo.

Pony.ai is Toyota's exclusive L4 autonomous driving partner in China, while Toyota is the largest strategic investor in Pony.ai, another good example of a close partnership between a Chinese and a foreign firm in the car industry.

The strong presence of many foreign automakers at the expo is a testament to China's ongoing commitment to opening-up and its willingness to embrace competition, which contrasts with the West's protectionist moves, such as imposing additional tariffs on Chinese EVs, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, told the Global Times on Tuesday, noting that "we welcome global automakers to come to China for development and collaboration."

Cui said that this active participation reflects the importance that these companies place on the Chinese market, as well as their desire to capitalize on the growth opportunities arising from the shift to new energy vehicles.

"In the NEV sector, Europe and the US face challenges due to relatively underdeveloped industrial chains and a strong tendency toward protectionism. This, in turn, limits their own progress," Cui said, noting that only through cooperation, not confrontation, can the industry develop in a way that creates mutual growth and achieves win-win outcomes.

