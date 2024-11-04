Chinese carmaker BYD tops Israel's electric car sales in Jan.- Oct.

Xinhua) 13:12, November 04, 2024

JERUSALEM, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese auto giant BYD Auto topped the electric car market in Israel between January to October, with total sales reaching 15,778 units, according to figures released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Sunday.

The company's best-selling models were the Atto 3 crossover, the Dolphin hatchback, and the Seal fastback sedan.

Next on the electric car sales list is Chinese manufacturer MG Motor, which offers five models in Israel and sold 6,057 units during the same period, followed by U.S. carmaker Tesla, with 5,898 units sold.

Chinese brands Chery and Zeekr have sold 4,037 and 2,284 electric models, respectively.

In the past ten months, Chinese brands accounted for 69.5 percent of Israel's electric car sales, totaling 40,785 units.

Chinese brands also dominated Israel's overall car market with 55,115 units sold, followed by South Korean brands at 41,044 units and Japanese brands at 38,368 units.

