Feature: Chinese cars shine at Bulgarian motor show

Xinhua) 11:05, October 28, 2024

SOFIA, Oct. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese carmakers GWM, Dongfeng, and Geely are attracting attention at the 26th Sofia Motor Show, showcasing new electric and hybrid models in a competitive lineup of over 30 global brands.

GWM, a familiar brand in Bulgaria, unveiled its EV model, the ORA 07, for local consumers, along with the ORA 03 and the hybrid WEY 05. Since 2011, GWM has steadily built trust in Bulgaria. According to Todor Stoykov, commercial director at Bulgarian Automotive Industry EAD, initial hesitation around Chinese cars has faded.

Stoykov noted that GWM's progress and China's broader auto advancements have boosted consumer confidence. "The GWM cars are increasingly accepted by Bulgarian consumers," he said, crediting years of effort and technological growth for this change.

Visitor Georgi Petrov, 42, was impressed by the evolution of GWM's EVs and hybrids. He especially appreciated their mileage and design. "The future belongs to Chinese EVs," Petrov said after test-driving the ORA 03.

Irina, a visitor around 35, praised the Chinese cars' design and comfort. "Extremely powerful car, with a unique design," she said. She found the ORA 03 ideal as a city car, with added comfort in the back seat.

Dongfeng, present in Bulgaria since 2022, and Geely, a recent entrant, displayed their models side-by-side. Visitor Tsvetan Filev admired a Dongfeng SUV hybrid's build quality. "I think it is of good quality as well," he said.

Another visitor, Ventsi Dimitrov, 55, was impressed by Dongfeng's quality and pricing. Currently a Mercedes driver, he found Dongfeng a tempting alternative. "The price is decisive. It's perfect," he said.

Lyubomir Georgiev, 45, praised Geely's interior quality and design. While unsure about long-term durability, he found the price appealing. "Inside, the car looks nice, one feels comfortable," Georgiev added.

Stoykov also emphasized GWM's advanced driver-assistance and safety systems. These include high-level processors and innovative battery technology. Though not always cheaper, Stoykov believes GWM offers excellent value.

Stoykov acknowledged that the European Union's rising tariffs on Chinese EVs could impact Chinese car prices. This might slow initial interest, he noted. However, he remains confident, saying that those seeking advanced systems and mileage will still be drawn to these cars.

