China's commerce minister urges France to play active role in reaching EV trade solution
(Xinhua) 13:18, November 04, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has called on France, as a key European Union (EU) member, to play an active role in pushing the European Commission to show sincerity and meet the Chinese side half way for a solution regarding the EU's anti-subsidy probe into Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
He made the remarks during a meeting with Sophie Primas, French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, in Shanghai on Sunday ahead of the seventh China International Import Expo, according to the Ministry of Commerce.
