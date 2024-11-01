China supports mutually beneficial cooperation in automotive industry with EU: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 09:52, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- China always supports and encourages the normal economic, trade and investment cooperation between China and the European Union (EU) for mutual benefit and win-win results in the automotive industry, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

MOC spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks at a press conference on Thursday in response to a question regarding Chinese car firms' business expansion and investment plans in Europe in the wake of the EU's decision to impose hefty extra tariffs on electric vehicles (EVs) originating from China.

"China always upholds an open and cooperating attitude, adheres to the market's leading role and full competition, and carries out cooperation with relevant countries in the EV industry through means including trade, investment and technology cooperation to jointly maintain the stability of industrial and supply chains of the global automotive sector," the spokesperson said.

He added that China is committed to green and low-carbon transition and joint efforts in coping with climate change.

Starting Wednesday, the EU's extra tariffs will apply for a period of five years. This decision to impose definitive countervailing duties on EVs from China has sparked strong opposition, with China calling the move "unfair, unreasonable and unobjective."

The spokesperson on Thursday reiterated China's stance on the EU's decision, saying that the imposition of definitive duties is not in line with the World Trade Organization rules and fails to address the core concerns of Chinese and European industries, and that China does not approve of or accept it.

