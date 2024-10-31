Home>>
Chinese auto makers voice disagreement on EU tariffs on Chinese EVs
(Xinhua) 09:47, October 31, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Wednesday expressed disagreement with the European Commission's decision to impose anti-subsidy tariffs on electric vehicles originating in China.
