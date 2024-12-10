China's new-energy passenger car sales surge in November

Xinhua) 09:45, December 10, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's new-energy passenger vehicle market continued to see robust growth in November, with retail sales reaching nearly 1.27 million units, industry association data showed on Monday.

The figure marked a 50.5 percent year-on-year increase and a 5.9 percent jump from the previous month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In November, production of new-energy passenger vehicles reached about 1.48 million units, representing a 49.3 percent year-on-year increase and a 7.1 percent rise from the previous month.

The penetration rate of new-energy vehicles, a gauge of popularity, in the domestic market climbed to 52.3 percent last month, according to the data.

During the first 11 months of the year, total retail sales of new-energy passenger cars amounted to 9.59 million units, representing a 41.2 percent increase from the previous year, the CPCA data showed.

On the export front, China shipped about 80,000 new-energy passenger vehicles last month, down 6.3 percent year on year.

From January to November this year, total exports of new-energy passenger vehicles reached about 1.17 million units, a 24.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023, the association said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)