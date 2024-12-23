Nepal imports majority of electric vehicles from China in new FY
KATHMANDU, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Three quarters of electric four wheelers imported by Nepal during the first five months of the current 2024-25 fiscal year were from China, the Department of Customs said on Sunday.
Nepal imported a total of 4,697 electric vehicles by mid-December and 3,590 of them came from China, accounting for 76.43 percent of the total, showed the department figures.
The South Asian country has been witnessing a rapid rise in the import of electric vehicles in recent years, as the government has been promoting the use of hydropower in the country.
A total of 11,701 electric vehicles were imported in the 2023-24 fiscal year, with 8,065 from China, according to the department.
In contrast, 4,050 and 1,805 electric vehicles were shipped into Nepal in fiscal year 2022-23 and 2021-22, respectively.
