Automated valet parking service trialed at Shenzhen airport

Xinhua) 11:09, January 14, 2025

SHENZHEN, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- At an airport in Shenzhen, a vibrant sci-tech and advanced-manufacturing hub in south China's Guangdong Province, travelers can move their cars from the passenger area to the parking lot, where they park automatically, by just tapping on a mobile app.

The trial of the automated valet parking service, organized by enterprises including Huawei and Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co., Ltd., was officially launched at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport on Monday.

Through an app, drivers can select designated parking lots, monitor real-time information on car routes, the surrounding environment and location, among other information, and enable parked cars to come to the passenger area automatically. The automated vehicles can yield to oncoming vehicles and avoid pedestrians.

The trial is limited to vehicles equipped with an advanced driving system from Huawei.

Jin Yuzhi, CEO of Huawei's Intelligent Automotive Solution business unit, explained why the airport was chosen for the trial.

Airports are high-frequency destinations for drivers, and automated valet parking and driving can save travelers time when they are catching a flight, said Jin. Furthermore, the high volume of people and vehicles at the airport imposes more rigid requirements on precise vehicle control, which means the trial is valuable for developing the technology, he added.

According to Lin Tao, president of Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center Co., Ltd., the trial at the airport can serve as a model to expand in other scenarios, such as hospitals, tourist spots and shopping malls.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)