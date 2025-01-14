Dangerous winds forecast in L.A. complicate wildfire-containing efforts

Xinhua) 10:29, January 14, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) on Monday warned of another round of "very strong winds" as firefighters continue to battle multiple major wildfires in the greater Los Angeles region.

NWS is calling for a "particularly dangerous situation" Tuesday into Wednesday due to dry conditions and another round of very strong winds.

"Conditions are favorable for very rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior, including long range spotting, which would threaten life and property," NWS said on X.

Critical fire weather conditions will continue for coastal southern California including the areas of the Palisades and Eaton fires through Wednesday due to moderate to locally strong Santa Ana winds, according to NWS.

Red Flag warnings are currently in effect.

The fierce wildfires in the greater Los Angeles have scorched over 40,500 acres, and destroyed more than 12,300 structures.

The number of confirmed deaths from the devastating Palisades and Eaton fires jumped to 25 as of Monday morning.

