EU officials express concern over U.S. restrictions on AI chip exports
(Xinhua) 08:38, January 14, 2025
BRUSSELS, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- European Commission officials on Monday expressed concern over new U.S. measures restricting access to advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports to select European Union (EU) member states and their companies.
"We are concerned about the US measures adopted today restricting access to advanced AI chip exports for selected EU Member States and their companies," a joint statement by Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen and Commissioner Maros Sefcovic of the European Commission read.
"We believe it is also in the U.S. economic and security interest that the EU buys advanced AI chips from the US without limitations," the statement noted.
