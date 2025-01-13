Japan PM asks Biden to address "strong concerns" in business community over blocking steel takeover deal: media
TOKYO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba asked U.S. President Joe Biden to address "strong concerns" in both Japanese and U.S. business circles following Biden's order to block Nippon Steel's takeover of U.S. Steel, local media reported Monday.
The prime minister conveyed the request during an online meeting with Biden, according to Jiji Press' report.
"Strong concerns are being raised not only in Japan but also in the U.S. business community. I strongly urged that these concerns be dispelled," Ishiba told reporters, but he did not disclose Biden's response.
On Jan. 3, the U.S. president decided to block the takeover of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing risks to national security, while urging the two steelmakers to "fully and permanently" abandon their plan.
On Saturday, Nippon Steel and U.S. Steel said the Biden administration delayed until June an order for the Japanese company to abandon its 14.1 billion U.S. dollars bid for U.S. Steel.
