At least 8 injured following hammer attack at university in Tokyo

Xinhua) 16:32, January 10, 2025

TOKYO, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- At least eight people were injured following a hammer attack at a university in Tokyo on Friday, local media reported.

At around 4 p.m. local time, multiple injuries had been reported at Hosei University Tama Campus in Machida, Tokyo, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing police and other sources.

At least eight people are believed to have been injured, but all are conscious, the report said.

The suspect who wielded the hammer was arrested at the scene, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the details of the incident.

