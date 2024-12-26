Japan Airlines' domestic, int'l flights delayed after cyberattack

Xinhua) 10:17, December 26, 2024

TOKYO, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- Japan Airlines (JAL) said Thursday that its system network has been under a cyberattack, with at least nine domestic and some international flights delayed.

The airline said system problems occurred at 7:24 a.m. local time (2224 GMT on Wednesday) and it has already been seeing a malfunction in the system managing passengers' baggage.

The JAL will halt sales of tickets for domestic and international flights for the rest of the day.

"We apologize for the inconvenience it has caused," the JAL said in a post on social media X.

