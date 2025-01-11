Japan reports record-high flu cases since 1999

TOKYO, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The number of influenza patients reported at designated medical institutions across Japan in the final week of December hit the highest level since current record-keeping began in 1999, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In the week through Dec. 29, 317,812 flu patients were reported across roughly 5,000 institutions, averaging 64.39 people per facility and surpassing the warning level of 30, the ministry said.

The record figure jumped from 42.66 the week before, marking the 10th consecutive week of increase.

All the country's 47 prefectures reported an increase from a week earlier, with 43 topping the warning level, according to the ministry.

"The fact that people expanded their range of movement as they entered the holidays could be a contributing factor," a ministry official said.

Oita Prefecture in southwestern Japan had the highest figure, averaging 104.84 cases per clinic, followed by other prefectures in the Kyushu region. Major metropolitan areas were also hit, with Osaka averaging 67.53 people per facility and Tokyo 56.52.

As numbers continue to rise, ministry officials urged people to wear masks and thoroughly wash their hands to prevent infections.

