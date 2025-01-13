Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises to 24
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the ravaging wildfires in Los Angeles has risen to 24, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.
Eight of the deaths resulted from the Palisades fire, while 16 were caused by the Eaton fire, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner.
The Palisades Fire, currently the largest active wildfire in the Los Angeles area, has scorched over 23,700 acres (about 96 square km) and destroyed more than 5,300 structures since last Tuesday. The blaze has been 11 percent contained.
The Eaton Fire, which has scorched more than 14,100 acres (about 57.1 square km) near Altadena and Pasadena, is currently 27 percent contained.
More than 12,300 structures have been destroyed, and over 100,000 people remained evacuated from multiple disaster zones covering over 40,000 acres (about 161.9 square km) as of Sunday.
As firefighters continue to battle devastating flames, winds are expected to intensify through Wednesday evening, which might further complicate rescue efforts.
These winds, combined with low humidity and extremely dry vegetation, will keep the fire threat in Los Angeles County at a "very high" level, said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.
Photos
- Snow scenery of Shanwangping Karst national ecological park in Chongqing
- Anxi in SE China's Fujian develops rattan iron crafts into industrial chain worth over 10 bln yuan
- Scenery of snow-covered tea plantations in Zunyi, China's Guizhou
- Woman revitalizes intangible cultural heritage items with a stylish twist
Related Stories
- Number of active U.S. drilling down this week
- U.S. stocks dive as robust jobs report dampens easing outlook
- Could this be the US' costliest wildfire? Experts warn of $150 billion disaster
- U.S. Supreme Court declines to halt Trump's hush money sentencing
- Canada to hit back if Trump follows through on tariff threat: Trudeau
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.