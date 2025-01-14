92,000 people under evacuation due to Los Angeles wildfires

A firefighting airplane drops retardant to prevent the wildfire from spreading further on the hills of Mandeville Canyon in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on Jan. 11, 2025. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)

At least 25 people have died and more than a dozen others remain unaccounted for as multiple wildfires rage across the Los Angeles area.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- About 92,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders due to the Los Angeles wildfires in the western United States, and another 89,000 are under evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters on Monday.

The fierce wildfires in Los Angeles County, fueled by severe drought conditions and strong winds, scorched over 40,500 acres, and destroyed more than 12,300 structures as of Monday.

The Palisades Fire, the largest one, was 14 percent contained, and the Eaton Fire, the second largest, was 33 percent contained as of Monday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

More than 80,000 customers in California are without power as Southern California Edison starts shutting off power in parts of Southern California ahead of the next wind event, which begins Tuesday.

