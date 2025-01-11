Winter fishing event held in Hasuhai scenic area in Hohhot, N China

Xinhua) 13:40, January 11, 2025

A staff member shows a freshly caught fish during a winter fishing event held in Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025. A winter fishing festival and an ice and snow tourism event kicked off on Friday at the Hasuhai scenic area. Winter fishing, artistic performances, ice sports and other activities attracted many tourists. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a scene during a winter fishing event held in Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Tourists pose for photos at Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025.

Staff members load freshly caught fish onto a vehicle during a winter fishing event held in Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a scene during a winter fishing event held in Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Tourists ride sleds on a frozen lake at Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 10, 2025.

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 10, 2025 shows a scene during a winter fishing event held in Hasuhai scenic area in Tumd Left Banner in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

