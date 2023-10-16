First Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition opens in N China's Inner Mongolia

People's Daily Online) 16:02, October 16, 2023

The first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition opened at the Hohhot Sculpture Art Museum in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Oct. 14.

The first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition opens in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo/Yang Guang)

The exhibition is divided into three parts, showcasing 58 classic sculptures by Chinese and foreign artists, as well as 100 selected works. Furthermore, the Hohhot Sculpture Art Museum and the Hohhot Sculpture Park were opened to the public on the same day.

The first part of the exhibition showcases 58 classic sculptures from renowned Chinese and foreign artists; the second displays diverse and fascinating sculptures that reflect the mutual learning and exchange between different civilizations; and the third part highlights the splendid and diverse traditional Chinese culture, and the spiritual strength of modern Chinese civilization.

A dedicated exhibition hall showcasing the sculpture art of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was inaugurated on the same day. The hall features 84 sculptures that depict the natural beauty of Inner Mongolia, the ethnic culture of the region, and unity among different ethnic groups.

Photo shows an exhibition area of the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition. (Photo/Liu Qingyu)

Photo shows an exhibit at the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition. (Photo/Yang Guang)

Photo shows an exhibit at the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition. (Photo/Yang Guang)

Photo shows an exhibit at the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition. (Photo/Yang Guang)

In recent years, Hohhot, a national historical and cultural city, built the Inner Mongolia Museum, the Inner Mongolia Art Museum, the Hohhot Sculpture Art Museum, the Hohhot International Sculpture Park, and the Grassland Silk Road Theme Park, all along a 5.6-kilometer-long cultural axis.

Photo shows the Hohhot International Sculpture Park. (Photo/Liu Qingyu)

Photo shows the Hohhot International Sculpture Park. (Photo/Liu Qingyu)

Photo shows the Hohhot International Sculpture Park. (Photo/Liu Qingyu)

Photo shows the Hohhot International Sculpture Park. (Photo/Liu Qingyu)

The Hohhot Sculpture Art Museum covers an area of 73,500 square meters, with a building area of 25,000 square meters. It is the third largest museum in the country by size.

Photo shows an exhibit at the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition. (Photo/Yang Guang)

Photo shows an exhibit at the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition. (Photo/Yang Guang)

The hosting of the first Hohhot International Sculpture Art Exhibition, the opening of the Hohhot Sculpture Art Museum, and the completion of the Hohhot International Sculpture Park have not only brought exceptional sculptures to Hohhot but also infused the beauty of civilization, culture, and art into the daily lives of its residents. This has significantly increased people's satisfaction and happiness, further enriching the spiritual and cultural essence of the modern city.

