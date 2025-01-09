China ready to work with Chad to promote all-round development of bilateral strategic partnership: Chinese FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L), also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, shakes hands with Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah during their meeting in N'Djamena, Chad, on Jan. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

N'DJAMENA, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Chad to promote the all-round development of China-Chad strategic partnership, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here Wednesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah.

He said that the two heads of state have defined the new orientation of the strategic partnership for China-Chad relations and bilateral relations have shown broad new prospects.

This year marks the start of implementing the outcomes of the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing. Based on a new orientation of China-Chad relations and a new chapter of China-Africa ties, China is willing to work with Chad to promote the all-round development of China-Chad strategic partnership, implement the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, promote the implementation of the 10 partnership action plans in Chad, and help Chad advance modernization efforts, Wang said.

He said both sides should continue to work together to follow a path of development and revitalization that suits their respective national conditions, uphold multilateralism, oppose any hegemonic power or bullying, defend international justice, safeguard the common rights and interests of developing countries, and make joint efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Koulamallah said China is the greatest developing country, a good friend and true partner of Chad. The Chadian government and people are deeply grateful for China's substantial and tangible assistance to Chad's economic and social development.

Chad will firmly advance relations with China and push for greater development of bilateral ties and more cooperation results, said Koulamallah.

He welcomed more Chinese enterprises to invest in Chad while hoping that more quality Chadian agricultural products would enter China.

Chad is committed to pursuing an independent development path and is willing to enhance strategic coordination with China, strengthen South-South cooperation, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries, Koulamallah added.

