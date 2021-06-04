Chad receives donation of Chinese vaccines against COVID-19

Chinese Ambassador to Chad Li Jinjin (3rd L) and the Chadian Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity Abdoulaye Saber Fadoul (2nd L) are present for the arrival of a donation of vaccines against the novel coronavirus from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm at the N'Djamena International Airport in Chad, June 2, 2021. (Chinese Embassy in Chad/Handout via Xinhua)

N'DJAMENA, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chadian government has received a donation of vaccines against the novel coronavirus from Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm.

"China strongly believes that the vaccine should be a global public good. Despite domestic demand, we have delivered on our promise by delivering the vaccine to more than 80 developing countries in urgent need," said Chinese Ambassador to Chad Li Jinjin at the N'DJAMENA International Airport Wednesday when the donated vaccines arrived.

"Some say China is conducting vaccine diplomacy. My answer is simple: China does not want to monopolize this diplomacy, we invite others to do the same," the ambassador said. "Faced with the epidemic of the century, China and Chad stand firmly together."

The Chadian Minister of Public Health and National Solidarity Abdoulaye Saber Fadoul, who was also present at the airport for the arrival of the donated vaccines, thanked China for all the demonstrations of solidarity shown toward his country, through this donation of vaccines, and many batches of medical equipment offered since the start of the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign in Chad is expected to start Friday, with priority to be given to health personnel and the elderly, according to the Chadian official.

