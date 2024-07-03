Senior CPC official meets with Chad delegation

Xinhua) 09:58, July 03, 2024

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Mahamat Zen Bada, secretary general of the ruling Patriotic Salvation Movement of Chad, in Beijing on Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged views on strengthening inter-party exchanges and cooperation, deepening practical cooperation in various fields, promoting the development of China-Chad relations and building a China-Africa community with a shared future.

