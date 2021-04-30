Senior Chinese official mourns President Deby at Chadian embassy

Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Hao Mingjin, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, on Friday visited the Chadian embassy in Beijing to mourn the passing of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno.

Hao said President Deby had led the Chadian people to explore a development path suited to their national conditions, safeguarded the national sovereign security and territorial integrity, and played an important role in maintaining regional peace and stability.

Expressing deep condolences and extending sincere sympathies to President Deby's relatives, Hao said that the president had attached great importance to developing relations with China, and made important contributions to promoting the development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and Chad.

