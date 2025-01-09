China strengthens judicial protection of overseas Chinese's interests

January 09, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court (SPC) and the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese on Wednesday jointly issued a document aimed at strengthening the judicial protection of the rights and interests of overseas Chinese, returned overseas Chinese and their families.

It marks the first time that the two authorities have issued a joint document on relevant work.

The document required higher-level courts, especially the SPC and higher people's courts to strengthen the supervision of judicial work, and address difficulties in the adjudication of cases involving overseas Chinese in a timely manner.

It asked courts at all levels to make good use of information platforms to provide better judicial services in relevant cases.

Also, federations of returned overseas Chinese need to recruit more law professionals as well as professionals in other fields to participate in the judicial protection of the interests of relevant groups, according to the document.

The document further required courts and returned overseas Chinese's organizations to intensify coordination and information sharing during relevant processes.

According to sources from the SPC, since the two authorities established an integrated resolution mechanism for social disputes at the end of 2020, over 270,000 overseas Chinese-related cases have been successfully mediated.

The SPC also released on Wednesday five typical cases on judicial work in this field, covering issues including elderly care services for returned overseas Chinese, the protection of interests of businesses run by overseas Chinese, child support, property rights confirmation, and the resolution of disputes involving groups of overseas Chinese.

