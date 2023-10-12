Teen honored posthumously for bravery

Ceremony hopes to promote exchange, understanding between US and China

An awards recipient will be fondly remembered on Friday by the Chinese American community during the 2023 Gold Lantern Awards Gala at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Peter Wang died a hero helping fellow students during a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Feb 14, 2018. He will receive a posthumous award from the Chinese American Museum in Washington, DC, or CAMDC, which honors distinguished members of the community for their outstanding accomplishments, leadership and service.

When shots rang out, Wang, who was only 15 years old at the time, held open a door so that other students could make it to safety. But sadly, he was fatally shot while holding the door. Wang was also posthumously admitted to the United States Military Academy West Point, his dream school.

Jenny Liu, vice-president and one of the founders of CAMDC, said the awards ceremony and gala is one of the museum's main projects to expand the visibility and influence of outstanding Chinese Americans.

The Gold Lantern and other CAMDC programs focus on telling stories of the Chinese American community through history, culture and achievement, Liu said.

"The Chinese American community is expecting continued stability and improvement in US-China relations. It would bring mutual benefits to both nations and their people. This is particularly significant for Chinese living in the United States. A good bilateral relationship will make their life much easier," Liu said.

She also pointed out that a lack of communication and understanding is among factors contributing to a downturn in US-China relations in recent years.

"The museum chose culture as the entry point, hoping to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and China, and also among different ethnic groups through various platforms," she said.

Liu highlighted that the "community day", a family-friendly event, is held once or twice yearly. The most recent activity was mooncake-making for Mid-Autumn Festival.

She said the aim is to provide opportunities for not only Chinese American children but also children from diverse communities to know more about Chinese culture.

Compared with the online award ceremony in 2021 and the inaugural award gala in 2022 at The St. Regis Hotel Washington, DC, this year's gala is grander and more colorful, Liu said.

"It is Oscar-like, consisting of award presentations as well as splendid performances."

One of the performers is Liu Hao, a blind pianist from China who has been studying at Johns Hopkins University's Peabody Conservatory in Maryland.

Prominent contributions

Gold Lantern recipients were chosen based on outstanding skills or accomplishments in a particular field, or prominent contributions to the Chinese American community, Liu said.

David Uy, executive director of CAMDC, said there will be about 500 attendees at the gala. Honored guests include invited Asian American and Pacific Islander members of Congress, US ambassadors and Asian ambassadors to the US. Prominent leaders in business, arts, culture and community will also be in attendance.

Other Gold Lantern award recipients include author and activist Maxine Hong Kingston, who is best known for her memoir The Woman Warrior and novel China Men; Yue-Sai Kan, renowned television host and successful entrepreneur; Stephany Yu, co-founder of Sunwater Capital; and Bel Leong-Hong, former deputy assistant secretary of defense.

