Congress of returned overseas Chinese to convene on Aug. 31
(Xinhua) 10:38, August 22, 2023
BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 11th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and their Relatives will be held in Beijing from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, according to the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese (ACFROC) on Monday.
The congress will review and summarize the work of the federations of returned overseas Chinese over the past five years and plan work for the next five years.
It will also revise the ACFROC constitution and elect new ACFROC leadership.
